Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,748 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $238.39. The company had a trading volume of 66,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,047. The company has a market cap of $175.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.17.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

