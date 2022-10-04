Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.54. 66,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.44. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $111.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

