Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Short Interest Up 12.5% in September

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,460,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 11,960,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 46.0% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,362,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,655,000 after buying an additional 1,689,535 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,497,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,794,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after buying an additional 974,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,000,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,205,000 after buying an additional 498,690 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ESRT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 33,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,971. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

