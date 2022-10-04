Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,581,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 2,274,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 133.7 days.
Endeavour Mining Price Performance
EDVMF stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $28.52.
Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
Featured Stories
