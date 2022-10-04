Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Short Interest Down 6.9% in September

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,830,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 92,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 101,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 33,141 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,380 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 334,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NYSE:ET opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

