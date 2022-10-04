EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Short Interest Update

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 333,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,626. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after acquiring an additional 49,207 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EnerSys by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,098,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,910,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,677,000 after acquiring an additional 522,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 25.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after acquiring an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

