EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Short Interest Update

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.
EnerSys Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 333,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,626. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.
EnerSys Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after acquiring an additional 49,207 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EnerSys by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,098,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,910,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,677,000 after acquiring an additional 522,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 25.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after acquiring an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
About EnerSys
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
