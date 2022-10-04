Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Short Interest Update

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Enfusion Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of Enfusion stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.49. 527,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,287. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 345.65% and a negative net margin of 228.22%. The company had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ENFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enfusion to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enfusion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Enfusion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 73,224 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $134,481,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enfusion by 8.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 638,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 49,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in Enfusion in the first quarter worth about $344,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

