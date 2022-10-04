Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Short Interest Update

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Enfusion Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of Enfusion stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.49. 527,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,287. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 345.65% and a negative net margin of 228.22%. The company had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Enfusion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 73,224 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $134,481,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enfusion by 8.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 638,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 49,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in Enfusion in the first quarter worth about $344,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
