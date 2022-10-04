Ennis, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Ennis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ennis has a payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of EBF stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. Ennis has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $526.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of Ennis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Articles

