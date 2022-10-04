Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Short Interest Update

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,500 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 609,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Stock Up 1.3 %

EBF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 116,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,986. The company has a market capitalization of $526.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.43. Ennis has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Ennis had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Institutional Trading of Ennis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBF. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 950.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.