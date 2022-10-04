Entain (LON:ENT) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

ENT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,871 ($22.61) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,203 ($26.62).

LON ENT traded up GBX 69.50 ($0.84) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,162 ($14.04). 1,347,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,211 ($26.72). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,235.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,343.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3,236.11.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

