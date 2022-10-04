Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Down 8.4% in September

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,700 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 617,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of EFSC stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $123.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 152,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 927,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

