Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Chiron Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.2% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 115,519 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

