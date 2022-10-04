Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Short Interest Update

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,166. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 182.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 330,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 431,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.