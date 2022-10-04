EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Update

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 429,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $333,066,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,717,000 after purchasing an additional 393,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 925,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,727,000 after purchasing an additional 226,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.33.

EPAM stock traded up $22.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $404.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.47. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.