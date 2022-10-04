Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1,600.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equifax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after buying an additional 1,090,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,318,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Equifax by 1,169.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,143,000 after buying an additional 925,280 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,814,000 after purchasing an additional 415,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.93.

Equifax Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of EFX stock traded up $8.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.67. 4,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.52. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.63 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.