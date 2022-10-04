Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October 4th (BAP, BCH, BDNNY, BK, BWXT, CCJ, CNMD, COMM, DHIL, DPZ)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, October 4th:

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $161.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $128.05.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $385.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $430.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) was upgraded by analysts at Baader Bank to a buy rating.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. The firm currently has GBX 2,900 ($35.04) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,950 ($35.65).

Toho Gas (OTCMKTS:THOGF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.