Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October 4th (BAP, BCH, BDNNY, BK, BWXT, CCJ, CNMD, COMM, DHIL, DPZ)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, October 4th:

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $161.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $128.05.

Get Credicorp Ltd alerts:

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $385.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $430.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) was upgraded by analysts at Baader Bank to a buy rating.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. The firm currently has GBX 2,900 ($35.04) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,950 ($35.65).

Toho Gas (OTCMKTS:THOGF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.