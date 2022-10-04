Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th.

NYSE EQR opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47. Equity Residential has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in Equity Residential by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

