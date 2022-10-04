Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Update

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,100 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.73. 1,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,596. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $236.01 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.97.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.94.

About Essex Property Trust



Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

