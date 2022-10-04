Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $213.08 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.76.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.