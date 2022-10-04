Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Price Hits $0.0116 on Major Exchanges

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $45,982.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Etherisc DIP Token

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,442,107 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc. Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com. The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

