Ethermon (EMON) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last Week

Ethermon (EMON) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. Ethermon has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $54,517.00 worth of Ethermon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethermon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethermon has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethermon alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ethermon

Ethermon launched on April 13th, 2021. Ethermon’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethermon is www.ethermon.io. Ethermon’s official Twitter account is @Ethermon_NFT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethermon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethermon is one of the first Ethereum-based blockchain games to create interactive non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing players to own, improve, use, and profit from their in-game virtual assets. Originally launched as Etheremon in 2017, the current upgraded version was relaunched in 2019 by its most dedicated players and an expanded team.EMON is a new token that has been developed to support Ethermon's expansion from 2D browser-based gameplay into 3D metaverses (currently Decentraland), focused on a play-to-earn model. EMON will become the main and only token within the Ethermon ecosystem, and the EMONT legacy token will slowly be phased out and eventually completely replaced.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethermon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethermon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethermon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethermon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethermon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.