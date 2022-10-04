EULAV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 40,039 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,747,000 after acquiring an additional 788,270 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

