EULAV Asset Management Sells 23,500 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 939,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.31. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 14.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

