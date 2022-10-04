EULAV Asset Management Sells 27,643 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,643 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.14% of EnerSys worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ENS stock opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

