EULAV Asset Management Sells 55,000 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned 1.33% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $20,086,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 472,556 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 44,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $401.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

