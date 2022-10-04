EULAV Asset Management Takes $4.42 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Generac by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 67,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Generac by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,898,000 after buying an additional 51,496 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Down 0.4 %

GNRC opened at $177.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.11 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.00.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.