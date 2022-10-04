Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Up 12.2% in September

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,500 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 412,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVE stock. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 288,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Ronit Capital LLP owned approximately 1.00% of EVE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

EVE Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE EVEX traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,109. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29. EVE has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $13.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.53. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVE will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVEX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on EVE in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EVE in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.30 price target for the company.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

