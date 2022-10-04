Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,070,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 12,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 107.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,753,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,250 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,747,000 after acquiring an additional 781,763 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 13.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,970,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 347,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at $3,493,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Price Performance

Shares of EB stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $614.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.49. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $22.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Further Reading

