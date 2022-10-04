Evercore ISI Lowers Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Price Target to $4.50

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.60% from the company’s current price.

RAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

Shares of RAD opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.33. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $271.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rite Aid

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile



Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

