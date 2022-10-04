Evolution Advisers Inc. Buys 1,218 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,503 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 60,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

BATS:NULV traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.70. 380,366 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

