Evolution Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. 14,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,167. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $32.03.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

