Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 220,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth $39,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth $55,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $242.97 million, a P/E ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum Increases Dividend

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPM. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.60 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

