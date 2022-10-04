eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Up 11.5%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.96. 32,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,084,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

eXp World Stock Up 11.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $3,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,457,473.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $878,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,644,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,708,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $3,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,457,473.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,833 shares of company stock valued at $8,508,356 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,914,000 after acquiring an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

