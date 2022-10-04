Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 234 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Raymond James raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

