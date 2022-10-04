Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 3,819 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 115,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $193.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.96 and its 200 day moving average is $214.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.57 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.