Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 4,201 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 28,645.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

