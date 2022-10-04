Family Legacy Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 4.2% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 77,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.47.

PLD opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.73 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

