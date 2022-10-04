Family Legacy Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Family Legacy Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,257,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,871,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after buying an additional 241,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $147.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.