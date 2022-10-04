FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,900 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 588,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FARO Technologies stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $28.37. 120,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,962. The company has a market capitalization of $532.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.44. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $83.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 74.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

