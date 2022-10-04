Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. Feisty Doge NFT has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $24,932.00 worth of Feisty Doge NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feisty Doge NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Feisty Doge NFT has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feisty Doge NFT Coin Profile

Feisty Doge NFT was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Feisty Doge NFT’s total supply is 100,013,673,040 coins. Feisty Doge NFT’s official website is feistydoge.art. Feisty Doge NFT’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Feisty Doge NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$NFD represents a fractional ownership of the Fiesty Doge NFT, an NFT that was minted by the owner and photographer of the shiba-inu in the doge meme. In the case of a fractional buyout, tokens can be redeemed for the equivalent value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feisty Doge NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feisty Doge NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feisty Doge NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

