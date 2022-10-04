Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 29,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,281,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 84.00%. The firm had revenue of $840.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $168,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

