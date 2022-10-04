Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $98.00 in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 4.1 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,203. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $126.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,944,000 after acquiring an additional 96,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 783.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 993,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,432,000 after acquiring an additional 881,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

