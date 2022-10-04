FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Up 15.4% in September

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,550,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 23,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 22.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $439,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in FIGS by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 63,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth $968,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 80,049.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 285,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 284,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIGS Trading Up 9.4 %

A number of analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FIGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 97,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,046. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.64. FIGS has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $43.48.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Articles

