FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading 8.5% Higher

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.48. 25,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,437,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, Director Michael J. Soenen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $439,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FIGS by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,213,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after acquiring an additional 929,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after buying an additional 538,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,398,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,168,000 after buying an additional 457,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,486,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

