Financial Connections Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,743 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.