Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,274,000 after purchasing an additional 150,170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

