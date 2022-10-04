Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $2.83 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $167.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.15. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

