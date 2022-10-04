Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $31,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Financial Connections Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

