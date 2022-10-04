Financial Connections Group Inc. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,663,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,603,000 after purchasing an additional 605,066 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,981,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,053,000 after purchasing an additional 357,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,335,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,799,000 after buying an additional 208,316 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,908,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NULV stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.