Financial Connections Group Inc. Purchases 26,743 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $119,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51.

